PODD: Insulet Corporation
336.27 USD 4.02 (1.18%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PODD exchange rate has changed by -1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 336.05 and at a high of 345.15.
Follow Insulet Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PODD News
Daily Range
336.05 345.15
Year Range
225.37 353.50
- Previous Close
- 340.29
- Open
- 340.72
- Bid
- 336.27
- Ask
- 336.57
- Low
- 336.05
- High
- 345.15
- Volume
- 526
- Daily Change
- -1.18%
- Month Change
- -0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.18%
- Year Change
- 43.80%
