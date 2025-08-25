CotizacionesSecciones
PODD: Insulet Corporation

322.22 USD 9.91 (2.98%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PODD de hoy ha cambiado un -2.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 313.24, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 333.10.

Rango diario
313.24 333.10
Rango anual
225.37 353.50
Cierres anteriores
332.13
Open
332.13
Bid
322.22
Ask
322.52
Low
313.24
High
333.10
Volumen
2.240 K
Cambio diario
-2.98%
Cambio mensual
-4.71%
Cambio a 6 meses
22.82%
Cambio anual
37.79%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B