QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PODD
Tornare a Azioni

PODD: Insulet Corporation

330.84 USD 2.67 (0.80%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PODD ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 328.75 e ad un massimo di 333.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Insulet Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PODD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
328.75 333.71
Intervallo Annuale
225.37 353.50
Chiusura Precedente
333.51
Apertura
333.51
Bid
330.84
Ask
331.14
Minimo
328.75
Massimo
333.71
Volume
1.395 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
-2.16%
Variazione Semestrale
26.11%
Variazione Annuale
41.48%
20 settembre, sabato