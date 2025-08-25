Valute / PODD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PODD: Insulet Corporation
330.84 USD 2.67 (0.80%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PODD ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 328.75 e ad un massimo di 333.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Insulet Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PODD News
- Insulet e Pantone creano Omnipod Mango come colore ufficiale
- Insulet and Pantone create Omnipod Mango as official color
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Obiettivo di prezzo delle azioni Insulet mantenuto a $365 da Truist per forte crescita
- Insulet stock price target maintained at $365 by Truist on strong growth
- Here's Why Insulet (PODD) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Piper Sandler riconferma il rating Overweight per le azioni DexCom
- DexCom stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Why Insulet (PODD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Insulet stock hits all-time high at 350.92 USD
- Oppenheimer sees stronger growth at Boston Scientific
- Oppenheimer initiates coverage on Insulet stock with Outperform rating
- Aerospace/Defense Play Leads 11 Stocks Onto Best Stock Lists: See New Names On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust reveals top holdings
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Omnipod Maker Insulet Is In A Buy Zone As Its Market Expands To Millions
- Insulet Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 334.69 USD
- Here's Why Insulet (PODD) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Dutch Bros Climbs Onto 2 Top Stock Lists, APi Hits A Record High: Check Out These And Others Just Added To IBD Watchlists
- Cameco Stock, Argan, Gold Fields Among 10 New Entrants On IBD Watchlists
- Insulet names Eric Benjamin as chief operating officer
- Why Insulet (PODD) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
Intervallo Giornaliero
328.75 333.71
Intervallo Annuale
225.37 353.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 333.51
- Apertura
- 333.51
- Bid
- 330.84
- Ask
- 331.14
- Minimo
- 328.75
- Massimo
- 333.71
- Volume
- 1.395 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.48%
20 settembre, sabato