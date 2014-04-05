FiyatlarBölümler
PLUS: ePlus Inc

74.08 USD 0.39 (0.52%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PLUS fiyatı bugün -0.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 73.07 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 74.99 aralığında işlem gördü.

ePlus Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
73.07 74.99
Yıllık aralık
53.83 102.99
Önceki kapanış
74.47
Açılış
74.99
Satış
74.08
Alış
74.38
Düşük
73.07
Yüksek
74.99
Hacim
607
Günlük değişim
-0.52%
Aylık değişim
4.02%
6 aylık değişim
21.48%
Yıllık değişim
-24.62%
21 Eylül, Pazar