CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / PLUS
Voltar para Ações

PLUS: ePlus Inc

75.54 USD 0.77 (1.03%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PLUS para hoje mudou para 1.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.89 e o mais alto foi 76.47.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ePlus Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PLUS Notícias

PLUS on the Community Forum

Aplicativos de negociação para PLUS

Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
Professional Trading Session Boxes
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Indicadores
Professional Session Boxes – Multi-Market Trading Sessions Indicator Transform your trading charts from confusing price action to clear, actionable market sessions. Join hundreds of successful traders already using Professional Session Boxes , the ultimate MT5 session indicator , to time their entries perfectly. Transform Your Trading with Color-Coded Market Sessions Never miss a trading opportunity again! This professional-grade Forex volatility tool automatically highlights the most important
Supply And Demand With Alert
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicadores
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :)
Fabien EMA Clouds
Samran Aslam
Indicadores
This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders beautifully integrated with Moving Average Clouds. I am sure you will love it. Tips User Manual Use my template  Optimize Zone Strength f
Real Multi 25Market Speed 3Component Indicator
Gerald Birkner
Indicadores
MULTI MARKET SPEED INDICATOR FOR MARKET FLOW & PERFORMANCE CATEGORIZING Specially developed for pattern detection and   multi market   and  cross /  intermarket   research,   volatility , and   performance   research. Measure in real time, speed & performance on multi markets Detect price and time cycles , squeezes, performance, pattern in structure, pattern in price and structure, patterns over different individual markets and how they move together, time and price action and of course upcomin
Forex Plus Ultra
Felix Bowi
Experts
!! NEW RELEASED EXPERT ADVISOR !! (Can be used for ALL Forex Pair including Gold and Japanese Yen) FOREX PLUS ULTRA Trading strategy based on Break Out candle from previous candlesticks. The EA is equipped with numerous trading system including:   Time Management : you could change the trading hours based on your preferences and also stop trading at the finish trading hours  Lot Calculation : you could adjust the lot size fix or auto calculated  Take Profit and Stop Loss : you could adjust the T
Heiken PLUS Trader
Filip Valkovic
Experts
I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !   "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.  HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
Faixa diária
74.89 76.47
Faixa anual
53.83 102.99
Fechamento anterior
74.77
Open
75.63
Bid
75.54
Ask
75.84
Low
74.89
High
76.47
Volume
143
Mudança diária
1.03%
Mudança mensal
6.07%
Mudança de 6 meses
23.88%
Mudança anual
-23.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh