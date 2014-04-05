货币 / PLUS
PLUS: ePlus Inc
75.72 USD 0.36 (0.47%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PLUS汇率已更改-0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点75.35和高点76.16进行交易。
关注ePlus Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PLUS新闻
PLUS on the Community Forum
日范围
75.35 76.16
年范围
53.83 102.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 76.08
- 开盘价
- 75.97
- 卖价
- 75.72
- 买价
- 76.02
- 最低价
- 75.35
- 最高价
- 76.16
- 交易量
- 87
- 日变化
- -0.47%
- 月变化
- 6.32%
- 6个月变化
- 24.17%
- 年变化
- -22.95%
