PLUS: ePlus Inc

74.08 USD 0.39 (0.52%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PLUS a changé de -0.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 73.07 et à un maximum de 74.99.

Suivez la dynamique ePlus Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
73.07 74.99
Range Annuel
53.83 102.99
Clôture Précédente
74.47
Ouverture
74.99
Bid
74.08
Ask
74.38
Plus Bas
73.07
Plus Haut
74.99
Volume
607
Changement quotidien
-0.52%
Changement Mensuel
4.02%
Changement à 6 Mois
21.48%
Changement Annuel
-24.62%
20 septembre, samedi