PLUS: ePlus Inc
74.08 USD 0.39 (0.52%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLUS 환율이 오늘 -0.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 73.07이고 고가는 74.99이었습니다.
ePlus Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PLUS News
- EPlus, 이사회 재선 및 임원 보상·회계법인 승인
- EPlus shareholders re-elect board, approve executive pay and auditor at annual meeting
- ePlus, 기술·AI 집중 전략 발표
- ePlus at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Shift to Tech and AI
- ePlus acquires Realwave to enhance AI-powered solutions portfolio
- ePlus inc. (PLUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ePlus (PLUS) Q1 Revenue Jumps 19%
- ePlus earnings beat by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
- ePlus (PLUS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ePlus initiates quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
- ePlus director Ben Xiang resigns from board to pursue new opportunities
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- ePlus completes sale of U.S. financing business to PEAC Solutions
- ePlus Recognized as Innovator Partner of the Year at Pure Storage Annual Pure/Partner Forum
- William Blair reiterates outperform rating on ePlus stock after divestiture
- ePlus stock rises after announcing sale of financing business
- ePlus Recognized as Lenovo North American Infrastructure Partner of the Year
- ePlus Receives Nutanix Portfolio Partner of the Year Award
- ePlus Secures a Spot on CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 14th Consecutive Year
- ePlus inc. (PLUS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: ePlus Q4 2025 sees EPS miss, stock dips 3.3%
- ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
PLUS on the Community Forum
일일 변동 비율
73.07 74.99
년간 변동
53.83 102.99
- 이전 종가
- 74.47
- 시가
- 74.99
- Bid
- 74.08
- Ask
- 74.38
- 저가
- 73.07
- 고가
- 74.99
- 볼륨
- 607
- 일일 변동
- -0.52%
- 월 변동
- 4.02%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.48%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.62%
20 9월, 토요일