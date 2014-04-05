시세섹션
PLUS: ePlus Inc

74.08 USD 0.39 (0.52%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PLUS 환율이 오늘 -0.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 73.07이고 고가는 74.99이었습니다.

ePlus Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
73.07 74.99
년간 변동
53.83 102.99
이전 종가
74.47
시가
74.99
Bid
74.08
Ask
74.38
저가
73.07
고가
74.99
볼륨
607
일일 변동
-0.52%
월 변동
4.02%
6개월 변동
21.48%
년간 변동율
-24.62%
20 9월, 토요일