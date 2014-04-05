クォートセクション
PLUS: ePlus Inc

74.47 USD 0.30 (0.40%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PLUSの今日の為替レートは、-0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.19の安値と76.47の高値で取引されました。

ePlus Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
74.19 76.47
1年のレンジ
53.83 102.99
以前の終値
74.77
始値
75.63
買値
74.47
買値
74.77
安値
74.19
高値
76.47
出来高
669
1日の変化
-0.40%
1ヶ月の変化
4.56%
6ヶ月の変化
22.12%
1年の変化
-24.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K