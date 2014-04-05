通貨 / PLUS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PLUS: ePlus Inc
74.47 USD 0.30 (0.40%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLUSの今日の為替レートは、-0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.19の安値と76.47の高値で取引されました。
ePlus Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLUS News
- EPlusの株主、年次総会で取締役会再選、役員報酬と監査人を承認
- EPlus shareholders re-elect board, approve executive pay and auditor at annual meeting
- ePlus、スモールキャップ・バーチャルカンファレンスで技術とAIへの戦略的シフトを発表
- ePlus at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Shift to Tech and AI
- ePlus acquires Realwave to enhance AI-powered solutions portfolio
- Why Nokia Stock Popped on Wednesday
- ePlus inc. (PLUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ePlus (PLUS) Q1 Revenue Jumps 19%
- ePlus earnings beat by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
- ePlus (PLUS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ePlus initiates quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
- ePlus director Ben Xiang resigns from board to pursue new opportunities
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- ePlus completes sale of U.S. financing business to PEAC Solutions
- ePlus Recognized as Innovator Partner of the Year at Pure Storage Annual Pure/Partner Forum
- William Blair reiterates outperform rating on ePlus stock after divestiture
- ePlus stock rises after announcing sale of financing business
- ePlus Recognized as Lenovo North American Infrastructure Partner of the Year
- Plus500 to Sponsor Barchart.com Futures Platform - Streamlining Futures Trading Access
- ePlus Receives Nutanix Portfolio Partner of the Year Award
- ePlus Secures a Spot on CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 14th Consecutive Year
- ePlus inc. (PLUS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: ePlus Q4 2025 sees EPS miss, stock dips 3.3%
- ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
PLUS on the Community Forum
PLUSの取引アプリ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。 エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
Professional Trading Session Boxes
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Professional Session Boxes – Multi-Market Trading Sessions Indicator Transform your trading charts from confusing price action to clear, actionable market sessions. Join hundreds of successful traders already using Professional Session Boxes , the ultimate MT5 session indicator , to time their entries perfectly. Transform Your Trading with Color-Coded Market Sessions Never miss a trading opportunity again! This professional-grade Forex volatility tool automatically highlights the most important
Supply And Demand With Alert
Md Meraz Mahmud
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :)
Fabien EMA Clouds
Samran Aslam
This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders beautifully integrated with Moving Average Clouds. I am sure you will love it. Tips User Manual Use my template Optimize Zone Strength f
Real Multi 25Market Speed 3Component Indicator
Gerald Birkner
MULTI MARKET SPEED INDICATOR FOR MARKET FLOW & PERFORMANCE CATEGORIZING Specially developed for pattern detection and multi market and cross / intermarket research, volatility , and performance research. Measure in real time, speed & performance on multi markets Detect price and time cycles , squeezes, performance, pattern in structure, pattern in price and structure, patterns over different individual markets and how they move together, time and price action and of course upcomin
Forex Plus Ultra
Felix Bowi
!! NEW RELEASED EXPERT ADVISOR !! (Can be used for ALL Forex Pair including Gold and Japanese Yen) FOREX PLUS ULTRA Trading strategy based on Break Out candle from previous candlesticks. The EA is equipped with numerous trading system including: Time Management : you could change the trading hours based on your preferences and also stop trading at the finish trading hours Lot Calculation : you could adjust the lot size fix or auto calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss : you could adjust the T
Heiken PLUS Trader
Filip Valkovic
I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well ! "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator. HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
1日のレンジ
74.19 76.47
1年のレンジ
53.83 102.99
- 以前の終値
- 74.77
- 始値
- 75.63
- 買値
- 74.47
- 買値
- 74.77
- 安値
- 74.19
- 高値
- 76.47
- 出来高
- 669
- 1日の変化
- -0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.12%
- 1年の変化
- -24.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K