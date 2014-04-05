КотировкиРазделы
PLUS: ePlus Inc

76.08 USD 1.45 (1.94%)
Сектор: Технологии Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс PLUS за сегодня изменился на 1.94%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 73.30, а максимальная — 76.21.

Следите за динамикой ePlus Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
73.30 76.21
Годовой диапазон
53.83 102.99
Предыдущее закрытие
74.63
Open
74.36
Bid
76.08
Ask
76.38
Low
73.30
High
76.21
Объем
536
Дневное изменение
1.94%
Месячное изменение
6.82%
6-месячное изменение
24.76%
Годовое изменение
-22.58%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.