PKG: Packaging Corporation of America
211.32 USD 2.69 (1.26%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PKG fiyatı bugün -1.26% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 210.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 213.30 aralığında işlem gördü.
Packaging Corporation of America hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
210.52 213.30
Yıllık aralık
172.72 250.82
- Önceki kapanış
- 214.01
- Açılış
- 213.30
- Satış
- 211.32
- Alış
- 211.62
- Düşük
- 210.52
- Yüksek
- 213.30
- Hacim
- 848
- Günlük değişim
- -1.26%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.18%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.81%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.73%
21 Eylül, Pazar