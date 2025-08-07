QuotesSections
PKG: Packaging Corporation of America

210.66 USD 1.18 (0.56%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PKG exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 209.93 and at a high of 211.56.

Follow Packaging Corporation of America dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

PKG News

Daily Range
209.93 211.56
Year Range
172.72 250.82
Previous Close
211.84
Open
211.20
Bid
210.66
Ask
210.96
Low
209.93
High
211.56
Volume
189
Daily Change
-0.56%
Month Change
-2.49%
6 Months Change
6.48%
Year Change
-2.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%