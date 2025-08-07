Currencies / PKG
PKG: Packaging Corporation of America
210.66 USD 1.18 (0.56%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PKG exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 209.93 and at a high of 211.56.
Follow Packaging Corporation of America dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PKG News
Daily Range
209.93 211.56
Year Range
172.72 250.82
- Previous Close
- 211.84
- Open
- 211.20
- Bid
- 210.66
- Ask
- 210.96
- Low
- 209.93
- High
- 211.56
- Volume
- 189
- Daily Change
- -0.56%
- Month Change
- -2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.48%
- Year Change
- -2.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%