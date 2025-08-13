通貨 / PKG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PKG: Packaging Corporation of America
214.01 USD 1.92 (0.91%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PKGの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり210.61の安値と214.66の高値で取引されました。
Packaging Corporation of Americaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PKG News
- トゥルイスト証券、パッケージング・コープ・オブ・アメリカの目標株価を262ドルに引き上げ
- Truist Securities raises Packaging Corp. of America stock price target to $262
- Packaging Corp: Strong Operator With An M&A Tailwind (Upgrade) (NYSE:PKG)
- UBSがスマーフィット・ウェストロックを「買い」で開始、4億ドルの成長可能性で目標価格60ドルを設定
- UBS starts Smurfit WestRock at “buy,” sees $60 target on $400 mln growth potential
- UBSがスマーフィット・ウェストロック株を「買い」で開始、過小評価された再建機会と評価
- UBS initiates Smurfit Westrock stock with Buy rating, sees undervalued turnaround
- Truist Securities lowers Greif stock price target to $71 on mixed results
- GEF Boosts Debt-Reduction Efforts With Sale of Containerboard Business
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Donaldson's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22)...
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Wells Fargo raises Greif stock price target to $76 on portfolio shifts
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Packaging Corporation of America declares $1.25 quarterly dividend
- BEWI Q2 2025 slides: Packaging strength offsets slow insulation recovery
- Packaging Corporation of America prices $500 million senior notes due 2035
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Amcor Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
1日のレンジ
210.61 214.66
1年のレンジ
172.72 250.82
- 以前の終値
- 212.09
- 始値
- 212.17
- 買値
- 214.01
- 買値
- 214.31
- 安値
- 210.61
- 高値
- 214.66
- 出来高
- 754
- 1日の変化
- 0.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.17%
- 1年の変化
- -0.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K