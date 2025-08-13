クォートセクション
PKG: Packaging Corporation of America

214.01 USD 1.92 (0.91%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PKGの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり210.61の安値と214.66の高値で取引されました。

Packaging Corporation of Americaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
210.61 214.66
1年のレンジ
172.72 250.82
以前の終値
212.09
始値
212.17
買値
214.01
買値
214.31
安値
210.61
高値
214.66
出来高
754
1日の変化
0.91%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.94%
6ヶ月の変化
8.17%
1年の変化
-0.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K