PKG: Packaging Corporation of America
210.95 USD 1.14 (0.54%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PKG para hoje mudou para -0.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 210.61 e o mais alto foi 212.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Packaging Corporation of America. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PKG Notícias
- Truist Securities eleva preço-alvo das ações da Packaging Corp. of America para US$ 262
- Packaging Corp: Strong Operator With An M&A Tailwind (Upgrade) (NYSE:PKG)
- UBS inicia cobertura da Smurfit WestRock com "compra" e preço-alvo de US$ 60
- UBS inicia cobertura da Smurfit Westrock com recomendação de compra, vê recuperação subvalorizada
- Truist Securities lowers Greif stock price target to $71 on mixed results
- GEF Boosts Debt-Reduction Efforts With Sale of Containerboard Business
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Donaldson's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22)...
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Wells Fargo raises Greif stock price target to $76 on portfolio shifts
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Packaging Corporation of America declares $1.25 quarterly dividend
- BEWI Q2 2025 slides: Packaging strength offsets slow insulation recovery
- Packaging Corporation of America prices $500 million senior notes due 2035
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Amcor Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
Faixa diária
210.61 212.34
Faixa anual
172.72 250.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 212.09
- Open
- 212.17
- Bid
- 210.95
- Ask
- 211.25
- Low
- 210.61
- High
- 212.34
- Volume
- 50
- Mudança diária
- -0.54%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.63%
- Mudança anual
- -1.90%
