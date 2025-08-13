货币 / PKG
PKG: Packaging Corporation of America
214.11 USD 2.64 (1.25%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PKG汇率已更改1.25%。当日，交易品种以低点212.77和高点215.84进行交易。
关注Packaging Corporation of America动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PKG新闻
- Truist Securities上调Packaging Corp. of America股票目标价至262美元
- Packaging Corp: Strong Operator With An M&A Tailwind (Upgrade) (NYSE:PKG)
- UBS对Smurfit WestRock给予"买入"评级，目标价60美元，看好4亿美元增长潜力
- UBS 以买入评级开始对 Smurfit Westrock 股票的覆盖，认为其低估的转型机会
- Packaging Corporation of America declares $1.25 quarterly dividend
日范围
212.77 215.84
年范围
172.72 250.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 211.47
- 开盘价
- 212.77
- 卖价
- 214.11
- 买价
- 214.41
- 最低价
- 212.77
- 最高价
- 215.84
- 交易量
- 220
- 日变化
- 1.25%
- 月变化
- -0.89%
- 6个月变化
- 8.22%
- 年变化
- -0.43%
