통화 / PKG
PKG: Packaging Corporation of America
211.32 USD 2.69 (1.26%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PKG 환율이 오늘 -1.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 210.52이고 고가는 213.30이었습니다.
Packaging Corporation of America 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PKG News
- 트루이스트 증권, Packaging Corp. of America 목표 주가 상향
- Truist Securities raises Packaging Corp. of America stock price target to $262
- Packaging Corp: Strong Operator With An M&A Tailwind (Upgrade) (NYSE:PKG)
- UBS, 스머핏 웨스트록 ’매수’ 등급으로 시작... 4억 달러 성장 잠재력에 60달러 목표가 제시
- UBS starts Smurfit WestRock at “buy,” sees $60 target on $400 mln growth potential
- 스머핏 웨스트락, UBS ’매수’ 등급 개시... 저평가된 턴어라운드 기대
- UBS initiates Smurfit Westrock stock with Buy rating, sees undervalued turnaround
- Truist Securities lowers Greif stock price target to $71 on mixed results
- GEF Boosts Debt-Reduction Efforts With Sale of Containerboard Business
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Donaldson's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22)...
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Wells Fargo raises Greif stock price target to $76 on portfolio shifts
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Packaging Corporation of America declares $1.25 quarterly dividend
- BEWI Q2 2025 slides: Packaging strength offsets slow insulation recovery
- Packaging Corporation of America prices $500 million senior notes due 2035
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Amcor Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
일일 변동 비율
210.52 213.30
년간 변동
172.72 250.82
- 이전 종가
- 214.01
- 시가
- 213.30
- Bid
- 211.32
- Ask
- 211.62
- 저가
- 210.52
- 고가
- 213.30
- 볼륨
- 848
- 일일 변동
- -1.26%
- 월 변동
- -2.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.81%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.73%
