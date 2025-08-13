Valute / PKG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PKG: Packaging Corporation of America
211.32 USD 2.69 (1.26%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PKG ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 210.52 e ad un massimo di 213.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Packaging Corporation of America. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PKG News
- Truist Securities alza il target di prezzo di Packaging Corp. of America a $262
- Truist Securities raises Packaging Corp. of America stock price target to $262
- Packaging Corp: Strong Operator With An M&A Tailwind (Upgrade) (NYSE:PKG)
- UBS avvia copertura di Smurfit WestRock con "buy" e target di $60 su potenziale di crescita di $400 mln
- UBS starts Smurfit WestRock at “buy,” sees $60 target on $400 mln growth potential
- UBS avvia la copertura di Smurfit Westrock con rating Buy, vede sottovalutazione
- UBS initiates Smurfit Westrock stock with Buy rating, sees undervalued turnaround
- Truist Securities lowers Greif stock price target to $71 on mixed results
- GEF Boosts Debt-Reduction Efforts With Sale of Containerboard Business
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Donaldson's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22)...
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Wells Fargo raises Greif stock price target to $76 on portfolio shifts
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Packaging Corporation of America declares $1.25 quarterly dividend
- BEWI Q2 2025 slides: Packaging strength offsets slow insulation recovery
- Packaging Corporation of America prices $500 million senior notes due 2035
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Amcor Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
Intervallo Giornaliero
210.52 213.30
Intervallo Annuale
172.72 250.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 214.01
- Apertura
- 213.30
- Bid
- 211.32
- Ask
- 211.62
- Minimo
- 210.52
- Massimo
- 213.30
- Volume
- 848
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.73%
20 settembre, sabato