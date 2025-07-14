- Genel bakış
OXLC: Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund
OXLC fiyatı bugün 1.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.88 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.33 aralığında işlem gördü.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is OXLC stock price today?
Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund stock is priced at 17.25 today. It trades within 1.89%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 1666. The live price chart of OXLC shows these updates.
Does Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund stock pay dividends?
Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund is currently valued at 17.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 227.32% and USD. View the chart live to track OXLC movements.
How to buy OXLC stock?
You can buy Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund shares at the current price of 17.25. Orders are usually placed near 17.25 or 17.55, while 1666 and 2.07% show market activity. Follow OXLC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OXLC stock?
Investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund involves considering the yearly range 3.27 - 18.20 and current price 17.25. Many compare 2.07% and 268.59% before placing orders at 17.25 or 17.55. Explore the OXLC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Oxford Lane Capital Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. in the past year was 18.20. Within 3.27 - 18.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Oxford Lane Capital Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) over the year was 3.27. Comparing it with the current 17.25 and 3.27 - 18.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OXLC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OXLC stock split?
Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 227.32% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 16.93
- Açılış
- 16.90
- Satış
- 17.25
- Alış
- 17.55
- Düşük
- 16.88
- Yüksek
- 17.33
- Hacim
- 1.666 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.89%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.07%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 268.59%
- Yıllık değişim
- 227.32%
- Açıklanan
- -32 K
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.792 M
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
- -0.271 M
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M