QuotesSections
Currencies / OXLC
Back to US Stock Market

OXLC: Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund

17.16 USD 0.23 (1.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OXLC exchange rate has changed by 1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.88 and at a high of 17.33.

Follow Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OXLC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is OXLC stock price today?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund stock is priced at 17.16 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 2066. The live price chart of OXLC shows these updates.

Does Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund stock pay dividends?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund is currently valued at 17.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 225.62% and USD. View the chart live to track OXLC movements.

How to buy OXLC stock?

You can buy Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund shares at the current price of 17.16. Orders are usually placed near 17.16 or 17.46, while 2066 and 1.54% show market activity. Follow OXLC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into OXLC stock?

Investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund involves considering the yearly range 3.27 - 18.20 and current price 17.16. Many compare 1.54% and 266.67% before placing orders at 17.16 or 17.46. Explore the OXLC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Oxford Lane Capital Corp. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. in the past year was 18.20. Within 3.27 - 18.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Oxford Lane Capital Corp. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) over the year was 3.27. Comparing it with the current 17.16 and 3.27 - 18.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OXLC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did OXLC stock split?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 225.62% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
16.88 17.33
Year Range
3.27 18.20
Previous Close
16.93
Open
16.90
Bid
17.16
Ask
17.46
Low
16.88
High
17.33
Volume
2.066 K
Daily Change
1.36%
Month Change
1.54%
6 Months Change
266.67%
Year Change
225.62%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
-32 K
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.792 M
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.271 M
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M