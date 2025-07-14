시세섹션
통화 / OXLC
주식로 돌아가기

OXLC: Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund

17.16 USD 0.23 (1.36%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

OXLC 환율이 오늘 1.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.88이고 고가는 17.33이었습니다.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OXLC News

자주 묻는 질문

What is OXLC stock price today?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund stock is priced at 17.16 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 2066. The live price chart of OXLC shows these updates.

Does Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund stock pay dividends?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund is currently valued at 17.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 225.62% and USD. View the chart live to track OXLC movements.

How to buy OXLC stock?

You can buy Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund shares at the current price of 17.16. Orders are usually placed near 17.16 or 17.46, while 2066 and 1.54% show market activity. Follow OXLC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into OXLC stock?

Investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund involves considering the yearly range 3.27 - 18.20 and current price 17.16. Many compare 1.54% and 266.67% before placing orders at 17.16 or 17.46. Explore the OXLC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Oxford Lane Capital Corp. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. in the past year was 18.20. Within 3.27 - 18.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Oxford Lane Capital Corp. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) over the year was 3.27. Comparing it with the current 17.16 and 3.27 - 18.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OXLC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did OXLC stock split?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp - Closed End Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 225.62% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
16.88 17.33
년간 변동
3.27 18.20
이전 종가
16.93
시가
16.90
Bid
17.16
Ask
17.46
저가
16.88
고가
17.33
볼륨
2.066 K
일일 변동
1.36%
월 변동
1.54%
6개월 변동
266.67%
년간 변동율
225.62%
01 10월, 수요일
12:15
USD
ADP 비농업 고용 변화
활동
-32 K
예측값
-19 K
훑어보기
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
52.8
훑어보기
53.0
14:00
USD
건설 지출 m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 지불가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
1.792 M
예측값
2.655 M
훑어보기
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
-0.271 M
예측값
-0.116 M
훑어보기
0.177 M