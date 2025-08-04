FiyatlarBölümler
OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)

133.26 USD 2.93 (2.15%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

OSK fiyatı bugün -2.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 132.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 136.10 aralığında işlem gördü.

Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
132.52 136.10
Yıllık aralık
76.82 144.03
Önceki kapanış
136.19
Açılış
136.10
Satış
133.26
Alış
133.56
Düşük
132.52
Yüksek
136.10
Hacim
945
Günlük değişim
-2.15%
Aylık değişim
-3.18%
6 aylık değişim
42.17%
Yıllık değişim
35.04%
21 Eylül, Pazar