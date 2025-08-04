CotationsSections
OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)

133.26 USD 2.93 (2.15%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de OSK a changé de -2.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 132.52 et à un maximum de 136.10.

Suivez la dynamique Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
132.52 136.10
Range Annuel
76.82 144.03
Clôture Précédente
136.19
Ouverture
136.10
Bid
133.26
Ask
133.56
Plus Bas
132.52
Plus Haut
136.10
Volume
945
Changement quotidien
-2.15%
Changement Mensuel
-3.18%
Changement à 6 Mois
42.17%
Changement Annuel
35.04%
