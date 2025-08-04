货币 / OSK
OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)
136.60 USD 0.66 (0.49%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OSK汇率已更改0.49%。当日，交易品种以低点135.53和高点136.91进行交易。
关注Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
135.53 136.91
年范围
76.82 144.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 135.94
- 开盘价
- 136.16
- 卖价
- 136.60
- 买价
- 136.90
- 最低价
- 135.53
- 最高价
- 136.91
- 交易量
- 90
- 日变化
- 0.49%
- 月变化
- -0.76%
- 6个月变化
- 45.74%
- 年变化
- 38.43%
