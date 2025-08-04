KurseKategorien
OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)

136.19 USD 2.37 (1.77%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von OSK hat sich für heute um 1.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 133.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 137.63 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
133.28 137.63
Jahresspanne
76.82 144.03
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
133.82
Eröffnung
134.75
Bid
136.19
Ask
136.49
Tief
133.28
Hoch
137.63
Volumen
1.557 K
Tagesänderung
1.77%
Monatsänderung
-1.05%
6-Monatsänderung
45.30%
Jahresänderung
38.01%
