OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)
136.19 USD 2.37 (1.77%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OSK hat sich für heute um 1.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 133.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 137.63 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
133.28 137.63
Jahresspanne
76.82 144.03
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 133.82
- Eröffnung
- 134.75
- Bid
- 136.19
- Ask
- 136.49
- Tief
- 133.28
- Hoch
- 137.63
- Volumen
- 1.557 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.77%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 45.30%
- Jahresänderung
- 38.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K