Divisas / OSK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)
133.82 USD 2.12 (1.56%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OSK de hoy ha cambiado un -1.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 133.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 137.64.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OSK News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Crane, Oshkosh, Flowserve and Helios
- OSK or IR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- 4 Industrial Manufacturing Stocks to Gain on Robust Industry Trends
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Oshkosh, EPAM Systems, Green Dot, Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital
- 5 Price-to-Sales Stocks Positioned to Benefit From Market Shifts
- Value Stocks Showed Some Life in August: Five to Consider
- Oshkosh (OSK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- OSK vs. IR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th
- Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Oshkosh Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th
- Oshkosh stock price target raised to $180 from $140 at KeyBanc
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Oshkosh stock hits all-time high of 142.0 USD
- JLG Industries: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Oshkosh Stock: Underperformance Confirmed, Looking At 2025-2026E (NYSE:OSK)
- Oshkosh stock hits all-time high at 139.99 USD
- Oshkosh: A Potential Hero For Investors (NYSE:OSK)
- Breeders of Oshkosh Corp sells $1.66 million in stock
- Oshkosh stock price target raised to $160 from $148 at DA Davidson
- Oshkosh stock price target raised to $164 from $159 at UBS on strong Q2 results
- Oshkosh stock price target raised to $155 from $130 at Raymond James
- Bernstein raises Oshkosh stock price target to $132 on strong earnings
Rango diario
133.05 137.64
Rango anual
76.82 144.03
- Cierres anteriores
- 135.94
- Open
- 136.16
- Bid
- 133.82
- Ask
- 134.12
- Low
- 133.05
- High
- 137.64
- Volumen
- 1.544 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.56%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.78%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 42.77%
- Cambio anual
- 35.61%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B