OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)
134.31 USD 0.49 (0.37%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OSK para hoje mudou para 0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 133.28 e o mais alto foi 134.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
133.28 134.75
Faixa anual
76.82 144.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 133.82
- Open
- 134.75
- Bid
- 134.31
- Ask
- 134.61
- Low
- 133.28
- High
- 134.75
- Volume
- 61
- Mudança diária
- 0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 43.29%
- Mudança anual
- 36.11%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh