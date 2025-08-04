Valute / OSK
OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)
133.26 USD 2.93 (2.15%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OSK ha avuto una variazione del -2.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 132.52 e ad un massimo di 136.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OSK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
132.52 136.10
Intervallo Annuale
76.82 144.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 136.19
- Apertura
- 136.10
- Bid
- 133.26
- Ask
- 133.56
- Minimo
- 132.52
- Massimo
- 136.10
- Volume
- 945
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.04%
20 settembre, sabato