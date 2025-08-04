QuotazioniSezioni
OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)

133.26 USD 2.93 (2.15%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OSK ha avuto una variazione del -2.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 132.52 e ad un massimo di 136.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
132.52 136.10
Intervallo Annuale
76.82 144.03
Chiusura Precedente
136.19
Apertura
136.10
Bid
133.26
Ask
133.56
Minimo
132.52
Massimo
136.10
Volume
945
Variazione giornaliera
-2.15%
Variazione Mensile
-3.18%
Variazione Semestrale
42.17%
Variazione Annuale
35.04%
