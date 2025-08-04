通貨 / OSK
OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)
136.19 USD 2.37 (1.77%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OSKの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり133.28の安値と137.63の高値で取引されました。
Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
133.28 137.63
1年のレンジ
76.82 144.03
- 以前の終値
- 133.82
- 始値
- 134.75
- 買値
- 136.19
- 買値
- 136.49
- 安値
- 133.28
- 高値
- 137.63
- 出来高
- 1.557 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 45.30%
- 1年の変化
- 38.01%
