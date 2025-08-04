クォートセクション
通貨 / OSK
株に戻る

OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)

136.19 USD 2.37 (1.77%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OSKの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり133.28の安値と137.63の高値で取引されました。

Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OSK News

1日のレンジ
133.28 137.63
1年のレンジ
76.82 144.03
以前の終値
133.82
始値
134.75
買値
136.19
買値
136.49
安値
133.28
高値
137.63
出来高
1.557 K
1日の変化
1.77%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.05%
6ヶ月の変化
45.30%
1年の変化
38.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K