OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)
135.81 USD 0.35 (0.26%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OSK exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 134.48 and at a high of 136.36.
Follow Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
134.48 136.36
Year Range
76.82 144.03
- Previous Close
- 136.16
- Open
- 136.29
- Bid
- 135.81
- Ask
- 136.11
- Low
- 134.48
- High
- 136.36
- Volume
- 631
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- -1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.89%
- Year Change
- 37.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%