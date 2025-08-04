QuotesSections
Currencies / OSK
OSK: Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)

135.81 USD 0.35 (0.26%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OSK exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 134.48 and at a high of 136.36.

Follow Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
134.48 136.36
Year Range
76.82 144.03
Previous Close
136.16
Open
136.29
Bid
135.81
Ask
136.11
Low
134.48
High
136.36
Volume
631
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
-1.33%
6 Months Change
44.89%
Year Change
37.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%