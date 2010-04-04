FiyatlarBölümler
OPEN: Opendoor Technologies Inc

9.57 USD 0.37 (3.72%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

OPEN fiyatı bugün -3.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.28 aralığında işlem gördü.

Opendoor Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OPEN haberleri

OPEN on the Community Forum

Günlük aralık
9.35 10.28
Yıllık aralık
0.51 10.87
Önceki kapanış
9.94
Açılış
10.01
Satış
9.57
Alış
9.87
Düşük
9.35
Yüksek
10.28
Hacim
125.036 K
Günlük değişim
-3.72%
Aylık değişim
126.78%
6 aylık değişim
838.24%
Yıllık değişim
378.50%
21 Eylül, Pazar