OPEN: Opendoor Technologies Inc

10.43 USD 1.51 (16.93%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日OPEN汇率已更改16.93%。当日，交易品种以低点8.77和高点10.57进行交易。

关注Opendoor Technologies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

日范围
8.77 10.57
年范围
0.51 10.70
前一天收盘价
8.92
开盘价
9.01
卖价
10.43
买价
10.73
最低价
8.77
最高价
10.57
交易量
160.996 K
日变化
16.93%
月变化
147.16%
6个月变化
922.55%
年变化
421.50%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-9.285 M
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
-0.296 M
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC 会议声明
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
FOMC 经济预测
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
美联储利率决议
实际值
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
联邦公开市场委员会(FOMC)新闻发布会
实际值
预测值
前值