クォートセクション
通貨 / OPEN
株に戻る

OPEN: Opendoor Technologies Inc

9.94 USD 0.27 (2.64%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OPENの今日の為替レートは、-2.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.79の安値と10.49の高値で取引されました。

Opendoor Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OPEN News

OPEN on the Community Forum

OPENの取引アプリ

Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イ
Magic Storm MT5
- Reni
5 (1)
エキスパート
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
エキスパート
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
インディケータ
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
Gaurav Chouhan
エキスパート
Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy:   Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging:   Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD:   Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market  How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing   precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL   triggered at
FREE
Assistant Fast Open Sl Tp Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Features: fast opening / closing deals the number of deals and the total profit for the Symbol Fast open deals: set the Lot volume set  StopLoss / TakeProfit in points (if you set "0", then it is not used) set slippage set Magic (if necessary) set comment (if necessary) Fast open features: fast open Buy fast open Sell fast close ALL open orders for the current Symbol Attention: this utility works only on the current instrument this utility works on a VPS must enable Algo trading in the termi
FREE
Fast CopyTrade LAN
Achraf Mouine
ユーティリティ
Fast CopyTrade — Advantages, Features & Inputs Overview Fast CopyTrade is a fast, local-only, DLL-free trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It instantly copies OPEN, MOD (SL/TP) and CLOSE from a Provider instance to one or more Receiver instances running on the same PC. The EA uses the MT5 Files folder for secure local messaging, requires no external files to distribute, and is Market-compliant. Advantages (simple) Fast local copying with very low latency when Provider and Receiver run on the same PC
FREE
Bar Data Printer
Alessandro Partesotti
5 (1)
インディケータ
This Price indicator aid you to read prices of a bar without using native MT5 instuments like crosshair. The indicator gives you the OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE and 50% bar prices of the current or one of the previous bar. Parameter setting are: TimeShift: Used for bar selection (0 stand for current 1 for previous 2 for 2 bars ago) Other parameter are using for esthetics. Each Label can be moved away from its initial position. FEEL FREE TO REPORT BUG AND REVIEW THIS INDICATOR. THANKS
FREE
1日のレンジ
9.79 10.49
1年のレンジ
0.51 10.87
以前の終値
10.21
始値
10.16
買値
9.94
買値
10.24
安値
9.79
高値
10.49
出来高
144.069 K
1日の変化
-2.64%
1ヶ月の変化
135.55%
6ヶ月の変化
874.51%
1年の変化
397.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K