Why are the lines of my MT5 EA not starting at exactly at the opening session?
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Hi everyone,
I coded an EA that uses an ORB strategy. You're also a trading expert, so you're familiar with this OPEN RANGE BREAKOUT strategy.
My EA is supposed to plot high and low lines for the first 15 minutes at the London and NYC openings. I've set a lot of parameters to customize this MT5 Expert Adviser. I'm practicing on an MT5 demo account. The server is a few hours behind NYC. The London session starts at 10:00 AM on MT5 and 4:30 PM on NYC.
My problem is this: the high and low lines don't start at 4:30 PM or 10:00 AM. They start at 9:57 AM and 4:27 PM. There's a difference of a few minutes, so the timeframe to analyze isn't correct, and the first candlestick in my 15-minute range isn't correct.
Some screenshots :
Here's my code: