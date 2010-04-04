Moedas / OPEN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
OPEN: Opendoor Technologies Inc
10.14 USD 0.07 (0.69%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OPEN para hoje mudou para -0.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.94 e o mais alto foi 10.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Opendoor Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPEN Notícias
- 1 Stock Up 467% in 2025, and the Company Just Named an Exciting New CEO
- Opendoor Just Gave Investors A Way Out, And They Should Take It (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Opendoor concede pacotes de ações ao novo CEO Kaz Nejatian
- Opendoor grants equity awards to new CEO Kaz Nejatian
- Why Is Opendoor Technologies Stock (OPEN) Jumping Today?
- Ações da Opendoor Technologies atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 10,71
- Opendoor Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 10.71 USD
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- ‘Hold Your Horses,’ Warns Analyst as OPEN Stock Soars on Fresh AI Hype - TipRanks.com
- Ações da Opendoor caem após Martin Shkreli anunciar posição vendida
- Opendoor stock falls as Martin Shkreli announces short position
- Opendoor Stock Jumped 37% Last Week, and It Has Everything to Do With This Huge Change
- Is Opendoor's Listing Strategy the Antidote to Volatile Sales?
- Opendoor Technologies Finds a New CEO. Is It a Game Changer?
- Prediction: Opendoor Will Not Be Able to Keep Its Gains Over the Long Term
- Will Opendoor Stock Get Another Win From the Fed on Wednesday? It's Not That Simple
- Have $2,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2025 and Beyond
- Why Opendoor Stock (OPEN) Is Rising in Premarket Today - TipRanks.com
- Opendoor: 2 Reasons To Sell And Never Look Back (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Popped Again Today
- Tesla, Robo.ai, Rambus, Telesat And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO), Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX)
- Opendoor 'Not A Meme Stock'? - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- What's Going On With Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Stock? - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
OPEN on the Community Forum
- RitaForex | Technical Analysis Trade Ideas (57)
- i need to display and update OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE AND LTP values in a chart (46)
- ADD 4 SECONDS TO SERVER TIME OR MARKET WATCH TIME##################################################################################################################### (29)
- Tester different Bar Open price in different testing modes (22)
- QB-TradeManager -- a contol panel for working with orders in MetaTrader 5 (17)
- No more hedging (15)
- TIME DIFFERENCES BETWEEN ORDER OPEN AND CLOSE TIMES (12)
- Customize EA to Open Price only (11)
- How to Get the Last ReadFile position before file update, in order to feed position FileSeek position after file update (10)
- some programming help please (10)
- OPEN TRADE (10)
- Renko 1st Bar OPEN value for today (9)
Aplicativos de negociação para OPEN
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2
Magic Storm MT5
- Reni
5 (1)
Best Tested Pairs :- Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
Gaurav Chouhan
Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy: Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging: Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD: Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL triggered at
FREE
Assistant Fast Open Sl Tp Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (2)
Features: fast opening / closing deals the number of deals and the total profit for the Symbol Fast open deals: set the Lot volume set StopLoss / TakeProfit in points (if you set "0", then it is not used) set slippage set Magic (if necessary) set comment (if necessary) Fast open features: fast open Buy fast open Sell fast close ALL open orders for the current Symbol Attention: this utility works only on the current instrument this utility works on a VPS must enable Algo trading in the termi
FREE
Fast CopyTrade LAN
Achraf Mouine
Fast CopyTrade — Advantages, Features & Inputs Overview Fast CopyTrade is a fast, local-only, DLL-free trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It instantly copies OPEN, MOD (SL/TP) and CLOSE from a Provider instance to one or more Receiver instances running on the same PC. The EA uses the MT5 Files folder for secure local messaging, requires no external files to distribute, and is Market-compliant. Advantages (simple) Fast local copying with very low latency when Provider and Receiver run on the same PC
FREE
Bar Data Printer
Alessandro Partesotti
5 (1)
This Price indicator aid you to read prices of a bar without using native MT5 instuments like crosshair. The indicator gives you the OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE and 50% bar prices of the current or one of the previous bar. Parameter setting are: TimeShift: Used for bar selection (0 stand for current 1 for previous 2 for 2 bars ago) Other parameter are using for esthetics. Each Label can be moved away from its initial position. FEEL FREE TO REPORT BUG AND REVIEW THIS INDICATOR. THANKS
FREE
Faixa diária
9.94 10.45
Faixa anual
0.51 10.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.21
- Open
- 10.16
- Bid
- 10.14
- Ask
- 10.44
- Low
- 9.94
- High
- 10.45
- Volume
- 29.694 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 140.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 894.12%
- Mudança anual
- 407.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh