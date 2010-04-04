CotaçõesSeções
OPEN: Opendoor Technologies Inc

10.14 USD 0.07 (0.69%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do OPEN para hoje mudou para -0.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.94 e o mais alto foi 10.45.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Opendoor Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
9.94 10.45
Faixa anual
0.51 10.87
Fechamento anterior
10.21
Open
10.16
Bid
10.14
Ask
10.44
Low
9.94
High
10.45
Volume
29.694 K
Mudança diária
-0.69%
Mudança mensal
140.28%
Mudança de 6 meses
894.12%
Mudança anual
407.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh