Currencies / OPEN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OPEN: Opendoor Technologies Inc
9.02 USD 0.48 (5.05%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OPEN exchange rate has changed by -5.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.88 and at a high of 9.34.
Follow Opendoor Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPEN News
- Is Opendoor's Listing Strategy the Antidote to Volatile Sales?
- Opendoor Technologies Finds a New CEO. Is It a Game Changer?
- Prediction: Opendoor Will Not Be Able to Keep Its Gains Over the Long Term
- Will Opendoor Stock Get Another Win From the Fed on Wednesday? It's Not That Simple
- Have $2,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2025 and Beyond
- Why Opendoor Stock (OPEN) Is Rising in Premarket Today - TipRanks.com
- Opendoor: 2 Reasons To Sell And Never Look Back (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Popped Again Today
- Tesla, Robo.ai, Rambus, Telesat And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO), Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX)
- Opendoor 'Not A Meme Stock'? - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- What's Going On With Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Stock? - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Beat Opendoor Technologies over the Next 3 Years
- What Is the Highest Opendoor Stock Has Ever Been?
- Opendoor? No Meme Stocks, Ring The Register: Jim Cramer - Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Eric Jackson Rejects 'Roaring Kitty' Label: OPEN 'Isn't A Meme Stock. It's A Cult Stock,' Unlike GME - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Wall Street’s ‘Run It Hot’ Trade Powers Stock Records
- Is Opendoor Stock a Buy After Skyrocketing Last Week?
- Eric Jackson Taps Drake For Celebrity Marketing To Fuel Opendoor's Growth Following Leadership Overhaul - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Opendoor’s Rebirth: Can the Army Turn Meme Momentum Into Millions?
- Better Buy: Opendoor Stock or Carvana Stock?
- 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Talking About This Week— Here's How They Fared: ORCL, OPEN, NBIS, UNH, AAPL - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- The Inevitable Slump: A Guide to Dealing with Drawdowns
- Wall Street Week in Review: Stocks Notch Highs Despite Pessimism
OPEN on the Community Forum
- RitaForex | Technical Analysis Trade Ideas (57)
- i need to display and update OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE AND LTP values in a chart (46)
- ADD 4 SECONDS TO SERVER TIME OR MARKET WATCH TIME##################################################################################################################### (29)
- Tester different Bar Open price in different testing modes (22)
- QB-TradeManager -- a contol panel for working with orders in MetaTrader 5 (17)
- No more hedging (15)
- TIME DIFFERENCES BETWEEN ORDER OPEN AND CLOSE TIMES (12)
- Customize EA to Open Price only (11)
- How to Get the Last ReadFile position before file update, in order to feed position FileSeek position after file update (10)
- some programming help please (10)
- OPEN TRADE (10)
- Renko 1st Bar OPEN value for today (9)
Trading Applications for OPEN
Ultimate Prop Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
FOCUS ON OHLC. For Ticks, you need to optimize in tester for ticks, otherwise open price test. Optimize on OPEN prices. This trades off OPEN PRICES, EA has nothing to do with ticks. *RUN ON OPEN PRICES IN BACKTEST 1 HR. IT USES OPEN PRICES FOR EUR/USD 1HR* THE TRADING LOGIC USES OPEN PRICES, NOT TICK. *You MUST TEST ON OPEN PRICES 1 HR EUR/USD, Optimize According To Your Own Risk if you want other inputs and Assets besides EUR/USD 1HR* https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Article about Risk Manager h ttps://ww
Magic Storm MT5
- Reni
5 (1)
Best Tested Pairs :- Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
Gaurav Chouhan
Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy: Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging: Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD: Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL triggered at
FREE
Assistant Fast Open Sl Tp Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (2)
Features: fast opening / closing deals the number of deals and the total profit for the Symbol Fast open deals: set the Lot volume set StopLoss / TakeProfit in points (if you set "0", then it is not used) set slippage set Magic (if necessary) set comment (if necessary) Fast open features: fast open Buy fast open Sell fast close ALL open orders for the current Symbol Attention: this utility works only on the current instrument this utility works on a VPS must enable Algo trading in the termi
FREE
Fast CopyTrade LAN
Achraf Mouine
Fast CopyTrade — Advantages, Features & Inputs Overview Fast CopyTrade is a fast, local-only, DLL-free trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It instantly copies OPEN, MOD (SL/TP) and CLOSE from a Provider instance to one or more Receiver instances running on the same PC. The EA uses the MT5 Files folder for secure local messaging, requires no external files to distribute, and is Market-compliant. Advantages (simple) Fast local copying with very low latency when Provider and Receiver run on the same PC
FREE
Daily Range
8.88 9.34
Year Range
0.51 10.70
- Previous Close
- 9.50
- Open
- 9.01
- Bid
- 9.02
- Ask
- 9.32
- Low
- 8.88
- High
- 9.34
- Volume
- 50.595 K
- Daily Change
- -5.05%
- Month Change
- 113.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 784.31%
- Year Change
- 351.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%