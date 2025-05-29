- Genel bakış
OAKU: Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation - Class A
OAKU fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.05 aralığında işlem gördü.
Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
OAKU haberleri
- Oak Woods Acquisition hissedar toplantısını erteledi, yeni tarih 8 Ekim
- Oak Woods Acquisition adjourns shareholder meeting, sets new date for October 8
- Oak Woods Acquisition receives Nasdaq notice for minimum public holders rule
- Oak Woods Acquisition receives Nasdaq delinquency notice
- Oak Woods stock soars to all-time high of $11.93
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is OAKU stock price today?
Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation - Class A stock is priced at 12.00 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 12.00, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of OAKU shows these updates.
Does Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation - Class A stock pay dividends?
Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation - Class A is currently valued at 12.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.91% and USD. View the chart live to track OAKU movements.
How to buy OAKU stock?
You can buy Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation - Class A shares at the current price of 12.00. Orders are usually placed near 12.00 or 12.30, while 2 and -0.41% show market activity. Follow OAKU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OAKU stock?
Investing in Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation - Class A involves considering the yearly range 11.12 - 12.05 and current price 12.00. Many compare 1.78% and 2.92% before placing orders at 12.00 or 12.30. Explore the OAKU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Oak Woods Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Oak Woods Acquisition Corp in the past year was 12.05. Within 11.12 - 12.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Oak Woods Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Oak Woods Acquisition Corp (OAKU) over the year was 11.12. Comparing it with the current 12.00 and 11.12 - 12.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OAKU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OAKU stock split?
Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.00, and 7.91% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 12.00
- Açılış
- 12.05
- Satış
- 12.00
- Alış
- 12.30
- Düşük
- 12.00
- Yüksek
- 12.05
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.91%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M