NXG: NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

49.08 USD 0.34 (0.70%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NXG fiyatı bugün 0.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 49.13 aralığında işlem gördü.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is NXG stock price today?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 49.08 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 48.74, and trading volume reached 104. The live price chart of NXG shows these updates.

Does NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 49.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.06% and USD. View the chart live to track NXG movements.

How to buy NXG stock?

You can buy NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 49.08. Orders are usually placed near 49.08 or 49.38, while 104 and 0.76% show market activity. Follow NXG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NXG stock?

Investing in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 53.84 and current price 49.08. Many compare 0.76% and 11.12% before placing orders at 49.08 or 49.38. Explore the NXG price chart live with daily changes.

What are NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund in the past year was 53.84. Within 35.22 - 53.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 49.08 and 35.22 - 53.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NXG stock split?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.74, and 13.06% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
48.60 49.13
Yıllık aralık
35.22 53.84
Önceki kapanış
48.74
Açılış
48.71
Satış
49.08
Alış
49.38
Düşük
48.60
Yüksek
49.13
Hacim
104
Günlük değişim
0.70%
Aylık değişim
0.76%
6 aylık değişim
11.12%
Yıllık değişim
13.06%
