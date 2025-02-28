NXG: NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日NXG汇率已更改0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点49.45和高点49.99进行交易。
关注NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NXG新闻
常见问题解答
NXG股票今天的价格是多少？
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为49.70。它在49.45 - 49.99范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为49.26，交易量达到107。NXG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为49.70。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注14.49%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NXG走势。
如何购买NXG股票？
您可以以49.70的当前价格购买NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在49.70或50.00附近，而107和0.51%显示市场活动。立即关注NXG的实时图表更新。
如何投资NXG股票？
投资NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围35.22 - 53.84和当前价格49.70。许多人在以49.70或50.00下订单之前，会比较2.03%和。实时查看NXG价格图表，了解每日变化。
NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund的最高价格是53.84。在35.22 - 53.84内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund（NXG）的最低价格为35.22。将其与当前的49.70和35.22 - 53.84进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NXG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
NXG股票是什么时候拆分的？
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、49.26和14.49%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 49.26
- 开盘价
- 49.45
- 卖价
- 49.70
- 买价
- 50.00
- 最低价
- 49.45
- 最高价
- 49.99
- 交易量
- 107
- 日变化
- 0.89%
- 月变化
- 2.03%
- 6个月变化
- 12.52%
- 年变化
- 14.49%