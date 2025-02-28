报价部分
货币 / NXG
回到股票

NXG: NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

49.70 USD 0.44 (0.89%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日NXG汇率已更改0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点49.45和高点49.99进行交易。

关注NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NXG新闻

常见问题解答

NXG股票今天的价格是多少？

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为49.70。它在49.45 - 49.99范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为49.26，交易量达到107。NXG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为49.70。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注14.49%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NXG走势。

如何购买NXG股票？

您可以以49.70的当前价格购买NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在49.70或50.00附近，而107和0.51%显示市场活动。立即关注NXG的实时图表更新。

如何投资NXG股票？

投资NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围35.22 - 53.84和当前价格49.70。许多人在以49.70或50.00下订单之前，会比较2.03%和。实时查看NXG价格图表，了解每日变化。

NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund的最高价格是53.84。在35.22 - 53.84内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund（NXG）的最低价格为35.22。将其与当前的49.70和35.22 - 53.84进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NXG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

NXG股票是什么时候拆分的？

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、49.26和14.49%中可见。

日范围
49.45 49.99
年范围
35.22 53.84
前一天收盘价
49.26
开盘价
49.45
卖价
49.70
买价
50.00
最低价
49.45
最高价
49.99
交易量
107
日变化
0.89%
月变化
2.03%
6个月变化
12.52%
年变化
14.49%
04 十月, 星期六