NXG: NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
NXG 환율이 오늘 0.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.60이고 고가는 49.13이었습니다.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NXG News
자주 묻는 질문
What is NXG stock price today?
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 49.08 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 48.74, and trading volume reached 104. The live price chart of NXG shows these updates.
Does NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 49.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.06% and USD. View the chart live to track NXG movements.
How to buy NXG stock?
You can buy NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 49.08. Orders are usually placed near 49.08 or 49.38, while 104 and 0.76% show market activity. Follow NXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NXG stock?
Investing in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 53.84 and current price 49.08. Many compare 0.76% and 11.12% before placing orders at 49.08 or 49.38. Explore the NXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund in the past year was 53.84. Within 35.22 - 53.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 49.08 and 35.22 - 53.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NXG stock split?
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.74, and 13.06% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 48.74
- 시가
- 48.71
- Bid
- 49.08
- Ask
- 49.38
- 저가
- 48.60
- 고가
- 49.13
- 볼륨
- 104
- 일일 변동
- 0.70%
- 월 변동
- 0.76%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.12%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.06%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M