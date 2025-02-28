시세섹션
통화 / NXG
NXG: NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

49.08 USD 0.34 (0.70%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NXG 환율이 오늘 0.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.60이고 고가는 49.13이었습니다.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

NXG News

자주 묻는 질문

What is NXG stock price today?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 49.08 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 48.74, and trading volume reached 104. The live price chart of NXG shows these updates.

Does NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 49.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.06% and USD. View the chart live to track NXG movements.

How to buy NXG stock?

You can buy NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 49.08. Orders are usually placed near 49.08 or 49.38, while 104 and 0.76% show market activity. Follow NXG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NXG stock?

Investing in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 53.84 and current price 49.08. Many compare 0.76% and 11.12% before placing orders at 49.08 or 49.38. Explore the NXG price chart live with daily changes.

What are NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund in the past year was 53.84. Within 35.22 - 53.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 49.08 and 35.22 - 53.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NXG stock split?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.74, and 13.06% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
48.60 49.13
년간 변동
35.22 53.84
이전 종가
48.74
시가
48.71
Bid
49.08
Ask
49.38
저가
48.60
고가
49.13
볼륨
104
일일 변동
0.70%
월 변동
0.76%
6개월 변동
11.12%
년간 변동율
13.06%
01 10월, 수요일
12:15
USD
ADP 비농업 고용 변화
활동
-32 K
예측값
-19 K
훑어보기
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
52.8
훑어보기
53.0
14:00
USD
건설 지출 m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 지불가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
1.792 M
예측값
2.655 M
훑어보기
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
-0.271 M
예측값
-0.116 M
훑어보기
0.177 M