NXG: NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
NXG exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.60 and at a high of 49.13.
Follow NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NXG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NXG stock price today?
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 49.08 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 48.74, and trading volume reached 104. The live price chart of NXG shows these updates.
Does NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 49.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.06% and USD. View the chart live to track NXG movements.
How to buy NXG stock?
You can buy NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 49.08. Orders are usually placed near 49.08 or 49.38, while 104 and 0.76% show market activity. Follow NXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NXG stock?
Investing in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 53.84 and current price 49.08. Many compare 0.76% and 11.12% before placing orders at 49.08 or 49.38. Explore the NXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund in the past year was 53.84. Within 35.22 - 53.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NXG Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 49.08 and 35.22 - 53.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NXG stock split?
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.74, and 13.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.74
- Open
- 48.71
- Bid
- 49.08
- Ask
- 49.38
- Low
- 48.60
- High
- 49.13
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.12%
- Year Change
- 13.06%
- Act
- -32 K
- Fcst
- -19 K
- Prev
- 54 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.8
- Prev
- 53.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.792 M
- Fcst
- 2.655 M
- Prev
- -0.607 M
- Act
- -0.271 M
- Fcst
- -0.116 M
- Prev
- 0.177 M