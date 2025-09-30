What is NUAIW stock price today? New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock is priced at 0.4070 today. It trades within 24.24%, yesterday's close was 0.3276, and trading volume reached 478. The live price chart of NUAIW shows these updates.

Does New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock pay dividends? New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. is currently valued at 0.4070. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 307.00% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAIW movements.

How to buy NUAIW stock? You can buy New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.4070. Orders are usually placed near 0.4070 or 0.4100, while 478 and 8.10% show market activity. Follow NUAIW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NUAIW stock? Investing in New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0400 - 0.4495 and current price 0.4070. Many compare 478.13% and 307.00% before placing orders at 0.4070 or 0.4100. Explore the NUAIW price chart live with daily changes.

What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. in the past year was 0.4495. Within 0.0400 - 0.4495, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.3276 helps spot resistance levels. Track New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAIW) over the year was 0.0400. Comparing it with the current 0.4070 and 0.0400 - 0.4495 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAIW moves on the chart live for more details.