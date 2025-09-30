- Genel bakış
NUAIW: New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc.
NUAIW fiyatı bugün 24.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.3700 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.4397 aralığında işlem gördü.
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is NUAIW stock price today?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock is priced at 0.4070 today. It trades within 24.24%, yesterday's close was 0.3276, and trading volume reached 478. The live price chart of NUAIW shows these updates.
Does New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock pay dividends?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. is currently valued at 0.4070. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 307.00% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAIW movements.
How to buy NUAIW stock?
You can buy New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.4070. Orders are usually placed near 0.4070 or 0.4100, while 478 and 8.10% show market activity. Follow NUAIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUAIW stock?
Investing in New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0400 - 0.4495 and current price 0.4070. Many compare 478.13% and 307.00% before placing orders at 0.4070 or 0.4100. Explore the NUAIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. in the past year was 0.4495. Within 0.0400 - 0.4495, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.3276 helps spot resistance levels. Track New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAIW) over the year was 0.0400. Comparing it with the current 0.4070 and 0.0400 - 0.4495 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUAIW stock split?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.3276, and 307.00% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.3276
- Açılış
- 0.3765
- Satış
- 0.4070
- Alış
- 0.4100
- Düşük
- 0.3700
- Yüksek
- 0.4397
- Hacim
- 478
- Günlük değişim
- 24.24%
- Aylık değişim
- 478.13%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 307.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 307.00%
