NUAIW: New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc.

0.4070 USD 0.0794 (24.24%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NUAIW 환율이 오늘 24.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.3700이고 고가는 0.4397이었습니다.

New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is NUAIW stock price today?

New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock is priced at 0.4070 today. It trades within 24.24%, yesterday's close was 0.3276, and trading volume reached 478. The live price chart of NUAIW shows these updates.

Does New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock pay dividends?

New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. is currently valued at 0.4070. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 307.00% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAIW movements.

How to buy NUAIW stock?

You can buy New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.4070. Orders are usually placed near 0.4070 or 0.4100, while 478 and 8.10% show market activity. Follow NUAIW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NUAIW stock?

Investing in New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0400 - 0.4495 and current price 0.4070. Many compare 478.13% and 307.00% before placing orders at 0.4070 or 0.4100. Explore the NUAIW price chart live with daily changes.

What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. in the past year was 0.4495. Within 0.0400 - 0.4495, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.3276 helps spot resistance levels. Track New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAIW) over the year was 0.0400. Comparing it with the current 0.4070 and 0.0400 - 0.4495 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAIW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NUAIW stock split?

New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.3276, and 307.00% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
0.3700 0.4397
년간 변동
0.0400 0.4495
이전 종가
0.3276
시가
0.3765
Bid
0.4070
Ask
0.4100
저가
0.3700
고가
0.4397
볼륨
478
일일 변동
24.24%
월 변동
478.13%
6개월 변동
307.00%
년간 변동율
307.00%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4