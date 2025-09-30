- 개요
NUAIW: New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc.
NUAIW 환율이 오늘 24.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.3700이고 고가는 0.4397이었습니다.
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is NUAIW stock price today?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock is priced at 0.4070 today. It trades within 24.24%, yesterday's close was 0.3276, and trading volume reached 478. The live price chart of NUAIW shows these updates.
Does New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock pay dividends?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. is currently valued at 0.4070. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 307.00% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAIW movements.
How to buy NUAIW stock?
You can buy New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.4070. Orders are usually placed near 0.4070 or 0.4100, while 478 and 8.10% show market activity. Follow NUAIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUAIW stock?
Investing in New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0400 - 0.4495 and current price 0.4070. Many compare 478.13% and 307.00% before placing orders at 0.4070 or 0.4100. Explore the NUAIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. in the past year was 0.4495. Within 0.0400 - 0.4495, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.3276 helps spot resistance levels. Track New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAIW) over the year was 0.0400. Comparing it with the current 0.4070 and 0.0400 - 0.4495 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUAIW stock split?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.3276, and 307.00% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.3276
- 시가
- 0.3765
- Bid
- 0.4070
- Ask
- 0.4100
- 저가
- 0.3700
- 고가
- 0.4397
- 볼륨
- 478
- 일일 변동
- 24.24%
- 월 변동
- 478.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 307.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 307.00%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4