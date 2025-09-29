- Overview
NUAIW: New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc.
NUAIW exchange rate has changed by 20.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3700 and at a high of 0.4397.
Follow New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUAIW stock price today?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock is priced at 0.3947 today. It trades within 20.48%, yesterday's close was 0.3276, and trading volume reached 441. The live price chart of NUAIW shows these updates.
Does New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock pay dividends?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. is currently valued at 0.3947. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 294.70% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAIW movements.
How to buy NUAIW stock?
You can buy New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.3947. Orders are usually placed near 0.3947 or 0.3977, while 441 and 4.83% show market activity. Follow NUAIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUAIW stock?
Investing in New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0400 - 0.4495 and current price 0.3947. Many compare 460.65% and 294.70% before placing orders at 0.3947 or 0.3977. Explore the NUAIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. in the past year was 0.4495. Within 0.0400 - 0.4495, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.3276 helps spot resistance levels. Track New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAIW) over the year was 0.0400. Comparing it with the current 0.3947 and 0.0400 - 0.4495 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUAIW stock split?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.3276, and 294.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.3276
- Open
- 0.3765
- Bid
- 0.3947
- Ask
- 0.3977
- Low
- 0.3700
- High
- 0.4397
- Volume
- 441
- Daily Change
- 20.48%
- Month Change
- 460.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 294.70%
- Year Change
- 294.70%
