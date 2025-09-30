- Genel bakış
NUAI: New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc.
NUAI fiyatı bugün 35.87% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.9350 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.6500 aralığında işlem gördü.
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is NUAI stock price today?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock is priced at 2.5000 today. It trades within 35.87%, yesterday's close was 1.8400, and trading volume reached 56014. The live price chart of NUAI shows these updates.
Does New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock pay dividends?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. is currently valued at 2.5000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 443.48% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAI movements.
How to buy NUAI stock?
You can buy New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. shares at the current price of 2.5000. Orders are usually placed near 2.5000 or 2.5030, while 56014 and 28.53% show market activity. Follow NUAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUAI stock?
Investing in New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.3248 - 2.6500 and current price 2.5000. Many compare 456.42% and 443.48% before placing orders at 2.5000 or 2.5030. Explore the NUAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. in the past year was 2.6500. Within 0.3248 - 2.6500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.8400 helps spot resistance levels. Track New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) over the year was 0.3248. Comparing it with the current 2.5000 and 0.3248 - 2.6500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUAI stock split?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.8400, and 443.48% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 1.8400
- Açılış
- 1.9450
- Satış
- 2.5000
- Alış
- 2.5030
- Düşük
- 1.9350
- Yüksek
- 2.6500
- Hacim
- 56.014 K
- Günlük değişim
- 35.87%
- Aylık değişim
- 456.42%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 443.48%
- Yıllık değişim
- 443.48%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4