NUAI: New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc.
NUAI 환율이 오늘 35.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.9350이고 고가는 2.6500이었습니다.
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is NUAI stock price today?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock is priced at 2.5000 today. It trades within 35.87%, yesterday's close was 1.8400, and trading volume reached 56014. The live price chart of NUAI shows these updates.
Does New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock pay dividends?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. is currently valued at 2.5000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 443.48% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAI movements.
How to buy NUAI stock?
You can buy New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. shares at the current price of 2.5000. Orders are usually placed near 2.5000 or 2.5030, while 56014 and 28.53% show market activity. Follow NUAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUAI stock?
Investing in New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.3248 - 2.6500 and current price 2.5000. Many compare 456.42% and 443.48% before placing orders at 2.5000 or 2.5030. Explore the NUAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. in the past year was 2.6500. Within 0.3248 - 2.6500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.8400 helps spot resistance levels. Track New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) over the year was 0.3248. Comparing it with the current 2.5000 and 0.3248 - 2.6500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUAI stock split?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.8400, and 443.48% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 1.8400
- 시가
- 1.9450
- Bid
- 2.5000
- Ask
- 2.5030
- 저가
- 1.9350
- 고가
- 2.6500
- 볼륨
- 56.014 K
- 일일 변동
- 35.87%
- 월 변동
- 456.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 443.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 443.48%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4