NUAI: New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc.

2.5000 USD 0.6600 (35.87%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NUAI 환율이 오늘 35.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.9350이고 고가는 2.6500이었습니다.

New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is NUAI stock price today?

New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock is priced at 2.5000 today. It trades within 35.87%, yesterday's close was 1.8400, and trading volume reached 56014. The live price chart of NUAI shows these updates.

Does New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock pay dividends?

New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. is currently valued at 2.5000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 443.48% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAI movements.

How to buy NUAI stock?

You can buy New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. shares at the current price of 2.5000. Orders are usually placed near 2.5000 or 2.5030, while 56014 and 28.53% show market activity. Follow NUAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NUAI stock?

Investing in New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.3248 - 2.6500 and current price 2.5000. Many compare 456.42% and 443.48% before placing orders at 2.5000 or 2.5030. Explore the NUAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. in the past year was 2.6500. Within 0.3248 - 2.6500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.8400 helps spot resistance levels. Track New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) over the year was 0.3248. Comparing it with the current 2.5000 and 0.3248 - 2.6500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NUAI stock split?

New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.8400, and 443.48% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
1.9350 2.6500
년간 변동
0.3248 2.6500
이전 종가
1.8400
시가
1.9450
Bid
2.5000
Ask
2.5030
저가
1.9350
고가
2.6500
볼륨
56.014 K
일일 변동
35.87%
월 변동
456.42%
6개월 변동
443.48%
년간 변동율
443.48%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4