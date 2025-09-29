- Overview
NUAI: New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc.
NUAI exchange rate has changed by 26.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.9350 and at a high of 2.6500.
Follow New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUAI stock price today?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock is priced at 2.3200 today. It trades within 26.09%, yesterday's close was 1.8400, and trading volume reached 50925. The live price chart of NUAI shows these updates.
Does New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock pay dividends?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. is currently valued at 2.3200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 404.35% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAI movements.
How to buy NUAI stock?
You can buy New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. shares at the current price of 2.3200. Orders are usually placed near 2.3200 or 2.3230, while 50925 and 19.28% show market activity. Follow NUAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUAI stock?
Investing in New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.3248 - 2.6500 and current price 2.3200. Many compare 416.36% and 404.35% before placing orders at 2.3200 or 2.3230. Explore the NUAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. in the past year was 2.6500. Within 0.3248 - 2.6500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.8400 helps spot resistance levels. Track New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) over the year was 0.3248. Comparing it with the current 2.3200 and 0.3248 - 2.6500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUAI stock split?
New ERA Energy & Digital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.8400, and 404.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.8400
- Open
- 1.9450
- Bid
- 2.3200
- Ask
- 2.3230
- Low
- 1.9350
- High
- 2.6500
- Volume
- 50.925 K
- Daily Change
- 26.09%
- Month Change
- 416.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 404.35%
- Year Change
- 404.35%
