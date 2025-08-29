FiyatlarBölümler
NTAP
NTAP: NetApp Inc

125.16 USD 1.20 (0.95%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NTAP fiyatı bugün -0.95% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 124.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 126.66 aralığında işlem gördü.

NetApp Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
124.35 126.66
Yıllık aralık
71.84 135.45
Önceki kapanış
126.36
Açılış
126.54
Satış
125.16
Alış
125.46
Düşük
124.35
Yüksek
126.66
Hacim
6.063 K
Günlük değişim
-0.95%
Aylık değişim
12.85%
6 aylık değişim
41.87%
Yıllık değişim
1.27%
21 Eylül, Pazar