Moedas / NTAP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NTAP: NetApp Inc
123.92 USD 0.55 (0.45%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NTAP para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 122.21 e o mais alto foi 124.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NetApp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTAP Notícias
- WDC Surges 129% in 6 Months: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- NetApp (NTAP) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Micron Stock Leads The Memory Storage Group Higher As AI Demand Surges
- NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Presents at J. P. Morgan's CEO Spotlight Series Transcript
- NetApp no CEO Spotlight Series: Crescimento estratégico e desafios
- NetApp at CEO Spotlight Series: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Quantum's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimated, Revenues Plunge Y/Y
- NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- NetApp at Goldman Sachs Conference: Growth, Cloud, and AI Focus
- NetApp Stock Rides Rising AI Tide; Shares Popped 70% In The Last 5 Months
- NetApp Up 14% in a Month: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Pure Storage stock falls after Kerrisdale announces short position
- NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunication
- Here's Why NetApp (NTAP) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is a Trending Stock
- NetApp: Cheap Valuation Offsets Execution Stumbles (NASDAQ:NTAP)
- Why NetApp (NTAP) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Data Storage Corp announces supplemental disclosures for proposed divestiture
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- WDC's Free Cash Flow Strength to Buoy Dividends and $2B Buyback Plan
- NetApp stock price target raised to $114 by UBS on C-Series growth
- NetApp's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Stock Down
- Cooper Companies Posts Downbeat Sales, Joins NetApp, Urban Outfitters, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
Faixa diária
122.21 124.76
Faixa anual
71.84 135.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 123.37
- Open
- 123.20
- Bid
- 123.92
- Ask
- 124.22
- Low
- 122.21
- High
- 124.76
- Volume
- 4.767 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.47%
- Mudança anual
- 0.27%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh