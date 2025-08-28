Currencies / NTAP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NTAP: NetApp Inc
123.15 USD 1.01 (0.81%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTAP exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.95 and at a high of 124.56.
Follow NetApp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTAP News
- WDC Surges 129% in 6 Months: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- NetApp (NTAP) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Micron Stock Leads The Memory Storage Group Higher As AI Demand Surges
- NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Presents at J. P. Morgan's CEO Spotlight Series Transcript
- NetApp at CEO Spotlight Series: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Quantum's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimated, Revenues Plunge Y/Y
- NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- NetApp at Goldman Sachs Conference: Growth, Cloud, and AI Focus
- NetApp Stock Rides Rising AI Tide; Shares Popped 70% In The Last 5 Months
- NetApp Up 14% in a Month: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Pure Storage stock falls after Kerrisdale announces short position
- NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunication
- Here's Why NetApp (NTAP) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is a Trending Stock
- NetApp: Cheap Valuation Offsets Execution Stumbles (NASDAQ:NTAP)
- Why NetApp (NTAP) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Data Storage Corp announces supplemental disclosures for proposed divestiture
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- WDC's Free Cash Flow Strength to Buoy Dividends and $2B Buyback Plan
- NetApp stock price target raised to $114 by UBS on C-Series growth
- NetApp's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Stock Down
- Cooper Companies Posts Downbeat Sales, Joins NetApp, Urban Outfitters, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- Nvidia, Tesla and Hormel Foods fall premarket; Snowflake rises
Daily Range
122.95 124.56
Year Range
71.84 135.45
- Previous Close
- 124.16
- Open
- 124.06
- Bid
- 123.15
- Ask
- 123.45
- Low
- 122.95
- High
- 124.56
- Volume
- 1.810 K
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- 11.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.59%
- Year Change
- -0.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%