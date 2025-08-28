Valute / NTAP
NTAP: NetApp Inc
125.16 USD 1.20 (0.95%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NTAP ha avuto una variazione del -0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 124.35 e ad un massimo di 126.66.
Segui le dinamiche di NetApp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
124.35 126.66
Intervallo Annuale
71.84 135.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 126.36
- Apertura
- 126.54
- Bid
- 125.16
- Ask
- 125.46
- Minimo
- 124.35
- Massimo
- 126.66
- Volume
- 6.063 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.27%
20 settembre, sabato