NTAP: NetApp Inc

125.16 USD 1.20 (0.95%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NTAP ha avuto una variazione del -0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 124.35 e ad un massimo di 126.66.

Segui le dinamiche di NetApp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
124.35 126.66
Intervallo Annuale
71.84 135.45
Chiusura Precedente
126.36
Apertura
126.54
Bid
125.16
Ask
125.46
Minimo
124.35
Massimo
126.66
Volume
6.063 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.95%
Variazione Mensile
12.85%
Variazione Semestrale
41.87%
Variazione Annuale
1.27%
20 settembre, sabato